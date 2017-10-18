Edition:
BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)

BAES.L on London Stock Exchange

599.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
599.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,398,680
52-wk High
682.50
52-wk Low
532.00

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): £19,526.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,185.39
Dividend: 8.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about BAES.L

BAE to bid with Cammell-Laird to build five warships

Britain's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

North Korea likely behind Taiwan SWIFT cyber heist -BAE

TORONTO Cyber-security firm BAE Systems Plc said on Monday it believes the North Korean Lazarus hacking group is likely responsible for a recent cyber heist in Taiwan, the latest in a string of hacks targeting the global SWIFT messaging system.

16 Oct 2017

BAE to cut 2,000 jobs as Typhoon fighter orders stall

LONDON BAE Systems' new boss will cut around 2,000 jobs at Britain's biggest defence contractor to tackle dwindling orders for the Typhoon fighter jet and the loss of revenue from Cold-War era aircraft nearing retirement.

10 Oct 2017

Britain will work to avoid compulsory redundancies at BAE

LONDON Britain said it would work with defence contractor BAE Systems to keep compulsory redundancies to a minimum after the company announced nearly 2,000 job cuts on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2017

