Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS)

Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner MUMBAI, July 21 India's Bajaj Auto is close to forming an alliance but the name of the other party would be announced once the formalities were completed, Chief Financial Officer Kevin D'sa told analysts at a post-earnings call on Friday.

FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to attend Railtech-2017 by Assocham in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Bajaj Auto earnings call