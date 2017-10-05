Edition:
United Kingdom

Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BALF.L on London Stock Exchange

263.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
263.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,172,860
52-wk High
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50

Chart for

About

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,845.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 689.74
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about BALF.L

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International

* BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami​

* ‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​

04 Oct 2017

Debt-laden Carillion weighs share sale after warning again on results

Britain's Carillion made its second profit warning this year and said it may need to sell shares to shore up its balance sheet, dealing a fresh blow to the construction and support services group's already weakened shares.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council

* APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport

* HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract

* ‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Aug 2017

Miners boost FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas

LONDON The FTSE 100 rose for the third day on the trot on Wednesday, boosted by gains among mining firms, though car insurer Admiral Group plummeted after reporting half-year results.

16 Aug 2017

Britain's Balfour posts 70 percent profit rise as turnaround bears fruit

Balfour Beatty is focussing on winning British infrastructure contracts, its CEO said, as the group posted an almost 70 percent rise in half-year profit and said a two-year overhaul had restored its British construction unit to profit.

16 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Britain's Balfour posts 70 pct profit rise as turnaround bears fruit

* Shares up 7 pct, top Stoxx gainers (Adds CEO, analyst comment, details, share movement)

16 Aug 2017

Balfour Beatty H1 profit rises on UK construction rebound

Aug 16 Britain's Balfour Beatty reported an almost 70 percent rise in half-year pretax profit on Wednesday as its British construction business swung back into the black.

16 Aug 2017
» More BALF.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates