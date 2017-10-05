Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International * BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami​ * ‍AWARDED $260 MLN (C. £193 MLN) US COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL SCHEME IN MIAMI​

Debt-laden Carillion weighs share sale after warning again on results Britain's Carillion made its second profit warning this year and said it may need to sell shares to shore up its balance sheet, dealing a fresh blow to the construction and support services group's already weakened shares.

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council * APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport * HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract * ‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Miners boost FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas LONDON The FTSE 100 rose for the third day on the trot on Wednesday, boosted by gains among mining firms, though car insurer Admiral Group plummeted after reporting half-year results.

Britain's Balfour posts 70 percent profit rise as turnaround bears fruit Balfour Beatty is focussing on winning British infrastructure contracts, its CEO said, as the group posted an almost 70 percent rise in half-year profit and said a two-year overhaul had restored its British construction unit to profit.

