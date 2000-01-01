Edition:
Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)

BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

421.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs417.25
Open
Rs419.95
Day's High
Rs429.90
Day's Low
Rs413.25
Volume
36,343
Avg. Vol
39,814
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10

About

Balaji Amines Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of Aliphatic Amines, their derivatives and specialty chemicals. The Company is running a five star hotel, Balaji Sarovar Premiere. It operates through two segments: Amines & Specialty Chemicals, and Hotel. The Company manufactures methylamines... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,203.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.40
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 0.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates