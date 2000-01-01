Balaji Amines Ltd (BAMN.NS)
BAMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
421.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs417.25
Open
Rs419.95
Day's High
Rs429.90
Day's Low
Rs413.25
Volume
36,343
Avg. Vol
39,814
52-wk High
Rs438.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.10
About
Balaji Amines Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of Aliphatic Amines, their derivatives and specialty chemicals. The Company is running a five star hotel, Balaji Sarovar Premiere. It operates through two segments: Amines & Specialty Chemicals, and Hotel. The Company manufactures methylamines... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,203.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.40
|Dividend:
|2.20
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09