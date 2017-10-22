Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)
BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.06TL (+4.43%)
1.06TL (+4.43%)
Prev Close
23.94TL
23.94TL
Open
23.94TL
23.94TL
Day's High
25.56TL
25.56TL
Day's Low
23.00TL
23.00TL
Volume
1,426,672
1,426,672
Avg. Vol
682,269
682,269
52-wk High
28.60TL
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL
3.16TL
About
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (Banvit) is a Turkey-based company, engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, as well as marketing of poultry and meat products. The Company produces and supplies a range of frozen, cooked and ready-to-cook chicken and turkey products, including whole birds, legs, breasts, skewered... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,815.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|100.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09