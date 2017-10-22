Edition:
United Kingdom

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)

BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.06TL (+4.43%)
Prev Close
23.94TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
25.56TL
Day's Low
23.00TL
Volume
1,426,672
Avg. Vol
682,269
52-wk High
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL

Chart for

About

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (Banvit) is a Turkey-based company, engaged in animal slaughtering and processing, as well as marketing of poultry and meat products. The Company produces and supplies a range of frozen, cooked and ready-to-cook chicken and turkey products, including whole birds, legs, breasts, skewered... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): TL1,815.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 100.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates