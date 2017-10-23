Edition:
Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

BARC.L on London Stock Exchange

195.45GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
195.45
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,096,113
52-wk High
244.40
52-wk Low
175.46

Chart for

About

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company's segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): £32,415.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 17,043.02
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BARC.L

Hedge fund Red Kite sues Barclays for $850 million over copper trading losses

LONDON Hedge fund Red Kite has filed a lawsuit against Barclays Plc , alleging the bank manipulated the copper market to its advantage, causing the hedge fund to lose $850 million (644.13 million pounds).

23 Oct 2017

Nigerian lenders pick Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile -sources

LAGOS, Oct 19 Nigerian lenders have picked Barclays to try to find new investors for debt-laden 9mobile, two banking sources said on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Banca Carige says Barclays to join consortium for capital hike

* take-up rates of debt swap offer are between 80.46 percent and 100 percent at the end of the offering period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

19 Oct 2017

MOVES-Barclays appoints new managing director of U.S. equity research

Oct 18 Barclays Plc named David Strauss as managing director of U.S. equity research specializing in aerospace and defense sector, according to a company spokeswoman.

18 Oct 2017

MOVES-Barclays hires Faruqui to co-head UK M&A

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Omar Faruqui to co-head its UK mergers and acquisitions advisory business alongside Derek Shakespeare.

17 Oct 2017

MOVES-Barclays hires two banking analysts

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research, with Goel covering investment banks and Manners covering UK banks.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Barclays hires new co-heads of European banks equity research

* Barclays hires Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research

16 Oct 2017

Barclays, U.S. FERC near settlement of power market manipulation lawsuit

British bank Barclays Plc and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) made "substantial progress" toward a settlement of FERC's proposed $435 million fine against the bank for alleged power market manipulation, according to court documents.

13 Oct 2017
