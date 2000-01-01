Edition:
United Kingdom

BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,684.80INR
10:09am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,327
Avg. Vol
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

Chart for

About

BASF India Limited is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The Company's segments include Agricultural Solution, Performance Products, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Others. The Agricultural Solution segment includes Agrochemicals. Agricultural Solution is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs76,321.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.29
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates