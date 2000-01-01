BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)
BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,684.80INR
10:09am BST
1,684.80INR
10:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,327
14,327
Avg. Vol
37,081
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00
Rs990.00
About
BASF India Limited is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products. The Company's segments include Agricultural Solution, Performance Products, Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Others. The Agricultural Solution segment includes Agrochemicals. Agricultural Solution is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs76,321.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.29
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09