BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

BASFn.DE on Xetra

91.00EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€91.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,066,217
52-wk High
€94.32
52-wk Low
€76.50

About

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists... (more)

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): €82,635.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 918.48
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 3.33

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

UPDATE 1-Petrochemicals continue to boost BASF earnings

* Sees considerable gain in 2017 EBIT after cost of capital (Adds divisional results, industry background)

7:19am BST

U.S. experts doubt EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will halt crop damage

NEW YORK/CHICAGO U.S. weed specialists doubted on Friday that new federal restrictions on the use of a controversial weed killer, sold by Monsanto Co and BASF, will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical.

13 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

13 Oct 2017

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion

FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln

* Shares Bayer rise to top of DAX index (Adds BASF CEO comment, source, analyst comment on Bayer capital increase, further details)

13 Oct 2017

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

13 Oct 2017

