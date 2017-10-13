BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

UPDATE 1-Petrochemicals continue to boost BASF earnings * Sees considerable gain in 2017 EBIT after cost of capital (Adds divisional results, industry background)

U.S. experts doubt EPA curbs on Monsanto, BASF herbicides will halt crop damage NEW YORK/CHICAGO U.S. weed specialists doubted on Friday that new federal restrictions on the use of a controversial weed killer, sold by Monsanto Co and BASF, will prevent recurrences next year of crop damage linked to the chemical.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

BASF to buy seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 billion FRANKFURT BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto .

UPDATE 4-BASF to harvest seeds, herbicide businesses from Bayer for $7 bln * Shares Bayer rise to top of DAX index

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal FRANKFURT BASF will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer for 5.9 billion euros ($7 billion), its chief executive said.

