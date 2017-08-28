Brait SE (BATJ.J)

RPT-Steinhoff's African listing overshadowed by Europe woes JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Aug 25 A German investigation into alleged accounting fraud by senior managers at Steinhoff's European operations couldn't have come at a worse time for its top shareholder Christo Wiese.

Steinhoff's African listing overshadowed by Europe woes JOHANNESBURG/LONDON A German investigation into alleged accounting fraud by senior managers at Steinhoff's European operations couldn't have come at a worse time for its top shareholder Christo Wiese.

Steinhoff's African listing overshadowed by Europe woes JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Aug 25 A German investigation into alleged accounting fraud by senior managers at Steinhoff's European operations couldn't have come at a worse time for its top shareholder Christo Wiese.

South Africa's rand stretches gains, Naspers pulls bourse higher JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand extended its recent recovery on Friday as political uncertainty eased and local economic fundamentals came back in focus, highlighting the currency's high return value as investors' search for high yields continued.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand extends gains, stocks slightly up JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's rand inched higher on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's gains, with political and economic uncertainty in Britain and the United States encouraging investors to search for higher yields elsewhere.

South Africa's Brait slashes FY NAV as New Look, currency swings weigh JOHANNESBURG, June 13 South Africa's Brait SE reported a hefty 43 percent fall in full-year net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, weighed down by unfavourable currency movements and a weak showing at New Look, its British no-frills clothing chain.

BRIEF-Brait ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6 pct * Brait - ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6% versus ZAR136.27​ year ago