Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)
BAWJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,828.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
13,828.00ZAc
2:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
808.00 (+6.21%)
808.00 (+6.21%)
Prev Close
13,020.00
13,020.00
Open
13,054.00
13,054.00
Day's High
13,869.00
13,869.00
Day's Low
13,037.00
13,037.00
Volume
551,451
551,451
Avg. Vol
559,501
559,501
52-wk High
13,869.00
13,869.00
52-wk Low
8,201.00
8,201.00
About
Barloworld Limited is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support and logistics solutions. The Company's segments are Equipment, Handling, Automotive, Logistics and Corporate. The Equipment segment provides customers with solutions that include Caterpillar earthmoving... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R26,799.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|213.07
|Dividend:
|125.00
|Yield (%):
|2.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.85
|14.09