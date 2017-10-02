Edition:
Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange

146.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
146.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,482,829
52-wk High
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09

About

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in logistics facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through the investment property segment. Its objectives reflect the Company's aim of creating value for shareholders. It invests in and manages both standing assets and pre-let... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,004.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,363.60
Dividend: 3.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about BBOXT.L

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg

* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box Reit acquires 124 acres of development land for 65 mln stg

* Acquisition of 124 acres of prime london distribution development land at Littlebrook, Dartford for 65 million pounds ($84.59 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7684 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG

* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Tritax Big Box Reit ups size of share issue to 350 mln stg

* Says has exercised its right to increase size of issue to maximum of 350 million pounds.

11 May 2017
