Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)
BBRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,667.05INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.85 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,683.90
Open
Rs1,696.00
Day's High
Rs1,708.45
Day's Low
Rs1,660.55
Volume
134,989
Avg. Vol
286,411
52-wk High
Rs1,738.00
52-wk Low
Rs441.05
About
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited is engaged in providing tea, coffee, autoancillary and dental products. The Company's segments include Plantation Products, which produces/trades in tea, coffee, timber, cardamom, pepper and rubber; Auto Electric Companies, which manufactures solenoids, switches, valves and slip... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs98,734.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.77
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Bombay Burmah Trading Corp June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss after tax 16.9 million rupees versus loss 36.7 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.