Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)

BBRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,667.05INR
10:10am BST
Rs-16.85 (-1.00%)
Rs1,683.90
Rs1,696.00
Rs1,708.45
Rs1,660.55
134,989
286,411
Rs1,738.00
Rs441.05

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited is engaged in providing tea, coffee, autoancillary and dental products. The Company's segments include Plantation Products, which produces/trades in tea, coffee, timber, cardamom, pepper and rubber; Auto Electric Companies, which manufactures solenoids, switches, valves and slip... (more)

Beta: 2.09
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs98,734.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 69.77
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.07

P/E (TTM): -- 11.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.97 10.90
ROE: -- 8.46 14.09

BRIEF-India's Bombay Burmah Trading Corp June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss after tax 16.9 million rupees versus loss 36.7 million rupees year ago

03 Aug 2017
