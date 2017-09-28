Edition:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)

BBVA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

7.18EUR
9:00am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
€7.18
Open
€7.18
Day's High
€7.23
Day's Low
€7.16
Volume
2,387,628
Avg. Vol
16,706,131
52-wk High
€7.93
52-wk Low
€5.67

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia. Its Banking... (more)

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): €48,897.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,667.89
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 4.10

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-BBVA to pay cash interim dividend of 0.09 euros/shr

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD HAD AGREED TO PAY A CASH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.09 EURO GROSS (0.07 EURO NET) PER SHARE ON ACCOUNT OF THE 2017 DIVIDEND, TO BE PAID ON OCT. 10

28 Sep 2017

BBVA selected to buy Deutsche Bank Spain - El Confidencial

MADRID, Sept 5 Spanish bank BBVA has been selected as the only interested party to buy Deutsche Bank's unit in Spain in the second round of its sale process, news outlet El Confidencial reported on Tuesday.

05 Sep 2017

BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank

MADRID/TORONTO BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 percent.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank

* Scotiabank focused on Asia Pacific region (Adds statement by Scotiabank)

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-BBVA sells loan portfolio with nominal value of 600 mln euros ‍​

* SELLS LOAN PORTFOLIO WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 600 MILLION EUROS TO COMPANY AFFILIATED WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ‍​

31 Jul 2017

BBVA's weak margins in Spain offset by strong Mexican performance

MADRID Spanish bank BBVA reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as lower lending income in its home market was partially offset by a strong performance in Mexico.

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-BBVA's weak margins in Spain offset by strong Mexican performance

MADRID, July 27 Spanish bank BBVA reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Thursday as lower lending income in its home market was partially offset by a strong performance in Mexico.

27 Jul 2017

CORRECTED-Spain's BBVA Q2 net profit down 1.4 pct from same period last year

MADRID, July 27 Spain's BBVA posted on Thursday a 1.4 percent fall in net profit in the second quarter against the same period last year due to lower extraordinary gains and pressure on lending income in Spain.

27 Jul 2017

Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s (BBVA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. This rating action follows the revision of the Outlook on Spain's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Spain to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB+', dated 21 July 2017 at www.fit

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-BBVA increases stake in Metrovacesa to 29.5 pct

* SAYS TRANSFERS PLOTS OF LAND WORTH 431 MILLION EUROS TO METROVACESA SA, TAKES PART IN NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE

12 Jul 2017
