Cott Corp (BCB.TO)
BCB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.75CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
$18.73
Open
$18.74
Day's High
$18.90
Day's Low
$18.65
Volume
103,139
Avg. Vol
212,832
52-wk High
$20.21
52-wk Low
$13.42
About
Cott Corp is a Canada-based company, which along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through five operating segments: Water & Coffee Solutions; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), Royal Crown International (RCI)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,161.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.07
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.69
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.17
|14.09
BRIEF-Cott appoints Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors
* Cott announces appointment of Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Refresco receives new 1.6 bln euro offer from PAI, shares jump
* Offer includes Refresco's July buy of Cott bottling (Updates with PAI declining comment; private equity bids for listed firms more common)