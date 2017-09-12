Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

British housebuilders sink as investors call top LONDON, Sept 12 British housebuilding stocks tumbled on Tuesday as big share sales by company founders and growing pessimism among analysts reignited concerns over the resilience of a sector which had enjoyed a strong rally since the Brexit vote.

FTSE dips as financials, Barratt take a hit LONDON British shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among banks and housebuilders although they ended off lows hit on simmering geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE dips as financials, Barratt take a hit * Barratt leads losers after update (Adds details, closing prices)

BRIEF-UK's biggest builder Barratt buoyant as profit rises * 39.0% increase in final ordinary dividend per share to 17.1p (2016: 12.3p) together with 17.3p special dividend per share

Barratt Developments appoints White as CFO Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.