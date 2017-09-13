Bird Construction Inc (BDT.TO)
BDT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.74CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$9.78
Open
$9.68
Day's High
$9.79
Day's Low
$9.66
Volume
34,112
Avg. Vol
69,691
52-wk High
$11.35
52-wk Low
$7.26
About
Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The Company focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It operates through the general contracting sector of the construction industry segment. In the industrial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$412.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|42.52
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|4.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Bird Construction Inc acquires 50 pct of Stack Modular Group of Companies
* Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies
BRIEF-Bird Construction reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Bird Construction Inc announces 2017 second quarter results
BRIEF-Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results