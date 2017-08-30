Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)

BRIEF-Bertrandt 9mth operating profit at EUR 39.822 mln * BOOSTED ITS REVENUES IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS BY 0.9 PERCENT TO EUR 734.767 MILLION‍​

BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.6 million euros‍​ * WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017‍​