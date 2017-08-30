Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA)

Brazil closes plants involved in latest phase of food inspection probe SAO PAULO, Aug 30 The Brazilian agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it closed plants implicated in the latest phase of a food inspection probe.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil shares up as JBS jumps on appeals court ruling SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazilian shares rose on Thursday as JBS SA stocks jumped after the world's largest meatpacker got permission from an appeals court to sell assets. JBS common shares rose as much as 9.7 percent to 7.24 reais, a one-month high, after Brazil's Regional Federal Court of the 1st Region overturned a ruling blocking the $300 million sale of a South American unit to rival Minerva SA . The ruling "sends a positive signal related to the company's divestment plan

UPDATE 1-JBS gets nod from Brazil court to divest assets SAO PAULO, July 13 JBS SA has received permission from a Brazilian appeals court to sell assets as the world's largest meatpacker copes with fallout from a corruption scandal involving the family that controls it.

JBS says Brazil court has cleared unit sale to Minerva SAO PAULO, July 13 JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meatpacker, said on Thursday that a Brazilian appeals court has cleared a planned $300 million sale of a South American meatpacking unit to rival Minerva SA.

Brazil court clears JBS unit's sale to Minerva, paper says SAO PAULO, July 13 A Brazilian appeals court has cleared the $300 million planned sale of JBS SA's South American meatpacking unit to rival Minerva SA, as the world's No. 1 meatpacker copes with fallout from a corruption probe involving its controlling family, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Brazil watchdog approves Minerva's purchase of JBS Mercosur assets SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Monday Minerva SA's purchase of rival JBS SA's South American assets without restrictions.

UPDATE 1-Brazilian top court justice rejects JBS appeal on assets sale BRASILIA, July 3 A Brazilian Supreme Court justice rejected an appeal from the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, to overrule a lower-court ruling that halted the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA, according to a court document.