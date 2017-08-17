Beiersdorf AG (BEIG.DE)

BRIEF-BDF Q2 net loss narrows to 2.8 mln zlotys * SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

Beiersdorf evaluating cost from cyber attack, not material to 2017 profit FRANKFURT, Aug 3 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf is still evaluating the costs of the cyber attack that crippled Ukrainian business in June, but does not expect a material impact on its 2017 profits, executives said on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf first-half sales growth slowed by cyber attack Aug 3 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported a 3.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales, missing analyst estimates after a recent global cyber attack cost it about 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in the period.

BRIEF-Beiersdorf H1 Group EBIT up at EUR 561 mln * IN NOMINAL TERMS, H1 SALES WERE UP 4.6%, FROM €3.358 BILLION TO €3.513 BILLION

Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.

BRIEF-Beiersdorf plans to build a new 230 million euros headquarters and research center‍​ * PLANS TO BUILD A NEW 230 MILLION EUROS HEADQUARTERS AND RESEARCH CENTER IN THE COMPANY’S HOME DISTRICT OF HAMBURG-EIMSBÜTTEL‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2trHurx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend trading on BDF shares on NewConnect market * RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING ON BDF SA (BDF) SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JUNE 22