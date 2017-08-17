Edition:
Beiersdorf AG (BEIG.DE)

BEIG.DE on Xetra

91.77EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.23 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€92.00
Open
€91.96
Day's High
€92.03
Day's Low
€91.46
Volume
35,357
Avg. Vol
319,017
52-wk High
€98.49
52-wk Low
€75.11

About

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands... (more)

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): €22,813.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 252.00
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.77

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

BRIEF-BDF Q2 net loss narrows to 2.8 mln zlotys

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

17 Aug 2017

Beiersdorf evaluating cost from cyber attack, not material to 2017 profit

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 German consumer goods company Beiersdorf is still evaluating the costs of the cyber attack that crippled Ukrainian business in June, but does not expect a material impact on its 2017 profits, executives said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Beiersdorf first-half sales growth slowed by cyber attack

Aug 3 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported a 3.3 percent rise in underlying first-half sales, missing analyst estimates after a recent global cyber attack cost it about 35 million euros ($41.5 million) in the period.

03 Aug 2017

Beiersdorf first-half sales hit by cyber attack

Aug 3 Nivea cream maker Beiersdorf reported on Thursday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half organic sales that missed analyst estimates, hurt by the impact of a recent global cyber attack that affected the company's IT and telephone systems.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Beiersdorf H1 Group EBIT up at EUR 561  mln

* IN NOMINAL TERMS, H1 SALES WERE UP 4.6%, FROM €3.358 BILLION TO €3.513 BILLION

03 Aug 2017

Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid

FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.

04 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid

* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Beiersdorf plans to build a new 230 million euros headquarters and research center‍​

* PLANS TO BUILD A NEW 230 MILLION EUROS HEADQUARTERS AND RESEARCH CENTER IN THE COMPANY’S HOME DISTRICT OF HAMBURG-EIMSBÜTTEL‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2trHurx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-WSE resolves to suspend trading on BDF shares on NewConnect market

* RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING ON BDF SA (BDF) SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JUNE 22

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-BDF Q1 2017 net loss narrows to 0.8‍​ million zlotys

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 2017 REVENUE 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VS 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

20 Jun 2017
