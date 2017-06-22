NV Bekaert SA (BEKB.BR)
BEKB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
40.45EUR
10:01am BST
40.45EUR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.21%)
€-0.09 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
€40.53
€40.53
Open
€40.51
€40.51
Day's High
€40.63
€40.63
Day's Low
€40.38
€40.38
Volume
27,729
27,729
Avg. Vol
109,225
109,225
52-wk High
€49.92
€49.92
52-wk Low
€35.33
€35.33
About
NV Bekaert SA is a Belgium-based company, which operates in the field of market and technology solutions for steel wire transformation and coatings. Its products are applied in the automotive, construction, energy and utilities, agricultural, consumer goods, basic materials and equipment industries. Possible applications of the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,407.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|60.37
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL