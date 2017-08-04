Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61 * Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

UPDATE 2-SunPower to sell 8point3 stake, forecast disappoints; shrs slide Aug 1 SunPower Corp on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, citing strong demand for its solar panels and projects, but its stock slid more than 11 percent in extended trade after the U.S. solar company failed to raise its outlook for the year.

Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro TOKYO, July 21 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Partners issues U.S.$475 million project-level green bond * Brookfield Renewable issues US$475 million project-level green bond

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering * Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering