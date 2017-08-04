Edition:
United Kingdom

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP_u.TO)

BEP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

43.84CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$43.92
Open
$43.97
Day's High
$44.25
Day's Low
$43.71
Volume
61,804
Avg. Vol
164,702
52-wk High
$44.99
52-wk Low
$36.10

Chart for

About

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate. It operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,572.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 180.24
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 5.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about BEP_u.TO

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Q2 FFO per unit $0.61

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

02 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-SunPower to sell 8point3 stake, forecast disappoints; shrs slide

Aug 1 SunPower Corp on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, citing strong demand for its solar panels and projects, but its stock slid more than 11 percent in extended trade after the U.S. solar company failed to raise its outlook for the year.

01 Aug 2017

Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro

TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen (34.73 million pounds).

21 Jul 2017

Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in UK's First Hydro

TOKYO, July 21 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said on Friday it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. for more than 5 billion yen ($45 million).

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

* Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

21 Jul 2017

BUZZ-Japan's Mitsui to sell stake in U.K. First Hydro

** Japan's Mitsui & Co said it has agreed to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Partners issues U.S.$475 million project-level green bond

* Brookfield Renewable issues US$475 million project-level green bond

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering

* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

* Brookfield Renewable announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for preferred shares

23 Jun 2017
» More BEP_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates