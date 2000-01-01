Bharat Forge Ltd (BFRG.NS)
BFRG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
638.65INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs639.90
Open
Rs642.50
Day's High
Rs643.30
Day's Low
Rs635.00
Volume
604,703
Avg. Vol
1,537,140
52-wk High
Rs659.00
52-wk Low
Rs382.33
About
Bharat Forge Limited is engaged in the business of steel forgings, finished machined crankshafts, and front axles assembly and components. The Company's segments include Forgings and Projects (Capital goods). Forgings produces and sells steel forging products comprising forgings, finished machined crankshafts, front axle... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs301,318.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|465.50
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09