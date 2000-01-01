BF Utilities Limitd (BFUT.NS)
BFUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
406.50INR
10:11am BST
406.50INR
10:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.51%)
Rs2.05 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs414.90
Rs414.90
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Rs404.05
Volume
368,697
368,697
Avg. Vol
578,554
578,554
52-wk High
Rs576.65
Rs576.65
52-wk Low
Rs312.00
Rs312.00
About
BF Utilities Limitd, formerly BF Utilities Limited, is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of wind power generation. The Company operates through two segments: Wind energy and Infrastructure. Its wind farm project is spread over an expanse of over 300 acres at Thosegar site in Satara district... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,475.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|37.67
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09