Edition:
United Kingdom

Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

BGAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)

116.00 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
14,230.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,385.00
Day's Low
14,065.00
Volume
569,199
Avg. Vol
2,805,447
52-wk High
17,278.00
52-wk Low
13,322.00

Chart for

About

Barclays Africa Group Limited is a diversified financial services provider offering an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance. The Company's segments include Retail and Business Banking (RBB),... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): R121,211.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 847.75
Dividend: 475.00
Yield (%): 7.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BGAJ.J

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)

19 Sep 2017

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor

JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a host of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

19 Sep 2017

The budget bank rattling South Africa's financial sector

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa A budget bank is booming in South Africa's economic slump, challenging the decades-long dominance of the "big four" lenders and prompting a price war that is driving down banking costs in a country where many people can't afford an account.

31 Aug 2017

Barclays suffers £1.2 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

28 Jul 2017

Barclays Africa's first-half profit rises 7 percent despite South African downturn

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa's H1 profit rises 7 pct despite S. African downturn

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

28 Jul 2017

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

28 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

* New long-term ROE goal of 10 pct (Adds new target for the bank, share reaction)

28 Jul 2017

Barclays suffers $1.6 billion first-half loss from Africa sale

LONDON, July 28 Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable loss for the first half of the year, as it suffered a loss on the sale of its Africa business.

28 Jul 2017
» More BGAJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates