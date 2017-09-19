Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)

Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

The budget bank rattling South Africa's financial sector STELLENBOSCH, South Africa A budget bank is booming in South Africa's economic slump, challenging the decades-long dominance of the "big four" lenders and prompting a price war that is driving down banking costs in a country where many people can't afford an account.

Barclays suffers £1.2 billion first-half loss from Africa sale LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.

Barclays Africa's first-half profit rises 7 percent despite South African downturn JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.

