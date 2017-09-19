Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J)
14,346.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
116.00 (+0.82%)
14,230.00
14,300.00
14,385.00
14,065.00
569,199
2,805,447
17,278.00
13,322.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R121,211.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|847.75
|Dividend:
|475.00
|Yield (%):
|7.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Two more firms fire KPMG as corporate South Africa weighs links with auditor
JOHANNESBURG A South African broker and an energy investment firm fired KPMG on Tuesday, two of a number of local firms weighing whether to ditch the auditor to distance themselves from a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.
* Barclays Africa, Investec, Old Mutual still thinking (Adds KPMG International Chairman comment)
The budget bank rattling South Africa's financial sector
STELLENBOSCH, South Africa A budget bank is booming in South Africa's economic slump, challenging the decades-long dominance of the "big four" lenders and prompting a price war that is driving down banking costs in a country where many people can't afford an account.
Barclays suffers £1.2 billion first-half loss from Africa sale
LONDON Barclays reported a 1.2 billion pound ($1.57 billion)attributable first half loss on Friday after taking a 2.5 billion pound hit from the sale of its Africa business and calling an end to its restructuring.
Barclays Africa's first-half profit rises 7 percent despite South African downturn
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Barclays Africa Group said on Friday its half-year profit rose 7 percent, driven by solid earnings growth in its local market and the rest of Africa and a strong performance in corporate banking, despite an economic downturn.
