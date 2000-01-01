Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)
BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
108.35INR
10:12am BST
108.35INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.23%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Open
Rs109.00
Rs109.00
Day's High
Rs112.30
Rs112.30
Day's Low
Rs107.10
Rs107.10
Volume
1,254,732
1,254,732
Avg. Vol
3,616,397
3,616,397
52-wk High
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Rs20.60
About
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited is a petrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins. The Company's ABS resins are used as a raw material for companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,453.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|165.91
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|0.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09