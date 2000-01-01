Edition:
United Kingdom

Bhansali Engg Polymers Ltd (BHAN.NS)

BHAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

108.35INR
10:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
Rs108.60
Open
Rs109.00
Day's High
Rs112.30
Day's Low
Rs107.10
Volume
1,254,732
Avg. Vol
3,616,397
52-wk High
Rs121.00
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

Chart for

About

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited is a petrochemical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins and styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins. The Company's ABS resins are used as a raw material for companies dealing in automobiles, home appliances, telecommunications,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,453.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.91
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 0.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates