Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS)

BHEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

88.40INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs86.75
Open
Rs87.25
Day's High
Rs88.70
Day's Low
Rs85.80
Volume
12,842,300
Avg. Vol
6,728,142
52-wk High
Rs121.83
52-wk Low
Rs77.40

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is an engineering and manufacturing company. The Company is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, constructing, testing, commissioning and servicing a range of products and services for various sectors, such as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.46
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs312,436.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,671.40
Dividend: 0.52
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about BHEL.NS

Morning News Call - India, May 8

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 4:30 pm: Union Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: https://forms.thoms

08 May 2017

Norway wealth fund excludes India's BHEL due to environment rules

OSLO Norway's wealth fund has excluded Bharat Heavy Electricals from its investment portfolio because of concerns over the environmental impact of a plant the Indian company is building, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

05 May 2017

