Bharti Infratel Ltd (BHRI.NS)

Indian shares snap three sessions of gains; banks drag Oct 11 Indian shares reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as investors took profits in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Indian shares rise; Bharti Airtel leads Oct 11 Indian shares rose on Wednesday led by Bharti Airtel Ltd after reports that a KKR-led consortium was in talks for a tower consolidation deal involving Airtel's tower arm Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel * Says Bharti Airtel announces successful completion of secondary share sale in Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel subsidiary selling stake in Bharti Infratel for up to $400 mln - term sheet MUMBAI, Aug 7 Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates July 24 Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel June-qtr consol PAT down 12 pct * June quarter consol PAT 6.64 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees

BRIEF-Bharti Infratel seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as MD & CEO * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Devender Singh Rawat as managing director & chief executive officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2toh1uO) Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals * KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March

India's Bharti Infratel Q4 profit falls 17 pct, misses estimates May 8 Indian telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd posted a 17 percent drop in its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts' estimate, hurt by higher expenses.