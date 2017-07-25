Biffa PLC (BIFF.L)
BIFF.L on London Stock Exchange
260.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
260.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
260.25
260.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
680,394
680,394
52-wk High
264.00
264.00
52-wk Low
166.00
166.00
About
Biffa plc is engaged in waste management business. The Company is engaged in collection, treatment, processing and disposal of waste and recyclable materials, as well as related work in the production and sale of energy derived from waste and the sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals and plastic. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£635.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|250.00
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.35
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.75
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.11
|14.09
BRIEF-Biffa: Bookrunner says sold 24.5 mln shares at 220p per share
* BIFFA : BOOKRUNNER SAYS SOLD 24.5 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY REPRESENTING C.10% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL, AT 220 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF £53.9M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: