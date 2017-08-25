Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG (BIJG.DE)
BIJG.DE on Xetra
53.67EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG is a Germany-based company that operates in the fashion jewelry and accessories sector. The Company manufactures, imports and distributes fashion jewelry, gold and silver jewelry, fashion accessories and complementary products. Its product range includes arm and body jewelry, brooches,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€429.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.10
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|5.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09
BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte 9mth group sales down at EUR 237.1 mln
* 9MTH GROUP SALES OF EUR 237.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 241.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte H1 net result fell to EUR 4.1 mln
* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AFTER TAXES FELL TO EUR 4.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.5 MILLION)