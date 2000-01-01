Edition:
Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT.NS)

BILT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

12.10INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs12.05
Open
Rs12.00
Day's High
Rs12.20
Day's Low
Rs11.95
Volume
621,763
Avg. Vol
1,421,616
52-wk High
Rs22.85
52-wk Low
Rs11.35

Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT) is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing of writing and printing (W&P) paper, pulp and paper products. The Company operates through two business blocks: one under BILT and one under its step-down subsidiary Bilt Paper. Under the standalone entity, BILT, the direct assets include... (more)

Beta: 1.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,750.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,293.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 164.76 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.64 10.90
ROE: -- 3.49 14.09

