Edition:
United Kingdom

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)

BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
77.10TL
Open
76.80TL
Day's High
77.50TL
Day's Low
76.35TL
Volume
519,220
Avg. Vol
589,356
52-wk High
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL

Chart for

About

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the operation of retail stores. Through its retail shops in Turkey, the Company sells an assortment of approximately 600 items, including a number of private labels. The Company offers a range of consumer basic food items and consumer goods. BIM Birlesik... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): TL22,238.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 303.60
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 2.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.21 10.90
ROE: -- 25.25 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates