BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS (BIMAS.IS)
BIMAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
77.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
77.10TL
77.10TL
Open
76.80TL
76.80TL
Day's High
77.50TL
77.50TL
Day's Low
76.35TL
76.35TL
Volume
519,220
519,220
Avg. Vol
589,356
589,356
52-wk High
78.90TL
78.90TL
52-wk Low
46.62TL
46.62TL
About
BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the operation of retail stores. Through its retail shops in Turkey, the Company sells an assortment of approximately 600 items, including a number of private labels. The Company offers a range of consumer basic food items and consumer goods. BIM Birlesik... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL22,238.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|303.60
|Dividend:
|0.60
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.91
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|25.25
|14.09