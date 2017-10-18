Edition:
Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)

BIOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

67.68EUR
3:19pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€67.73
Open
€67.60
Day's High
€68.24
Day's Low
€67.52
Volume
49,562
Avg. Vol
103,666
52-wk High
€72.35
52-wk Low
€42.68

Biomerieux SA is a France-based company that specializes in the field of in-vitro diagnostics for medical and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells systems used in clinical applications, such as for the diagnosis of tuberculosis, respiratory infections, among others and industrial... (more)

Beta: 0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,348.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 118.36
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 0.47

P/E (TTM): -- 32.29 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.36 10.90
ROE: -- 16.18 14.09

BRIEF-Biomerieux Q3 sales up at ‍​1.67 billion euros

* Q3 SALES EUR ‍​1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

18 Oct 2017

European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus

LONDON Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a rally a day after geopolitical concern caused a drop across equity markets.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros

* IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23%

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS

* BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd.

* SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 sales up at 1,134 million euros

* SALES UP 11.3% OVER FIRST HALF AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION​

20 Jul 2017
