Biomerieux SA (BIOX.PA)
67.68EUR
3:19pm BST
€-0.05 (-0.07%)
€67.73
€67.60
€68.24
€67.52
49,562
103,666
€72.35
€42.68
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€8,348.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.36
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.29
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|13.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.18
|14.09
BRIEF-Biomerieux Q3 sales up at 1.67 billion euros
* Q3 SALES EUR 1.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.51 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus
LONDON Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a rally a day after geopolitical concern caused a drop across equity markets.
European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus
LONDON Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a rally a day after geopolitical concern caused a drop across equity markets.
UPDATE 2-European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus
* Second quarter earnings to grow 16 pct - TR (Adds closing prices)
European stocks bounce back as strong earnings in focus
LONDON, Aug 30 Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes higher in a relief rally after geopolitical concerns caused a sharp dip across equity markets.
BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 operating income rises to 163 million euros
* IS NOW TARGETING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR OF BETWEEN 9 PCT AND 10 PCT
BRIEF-Bim Q2 net profit rises 50% to 216.4 mln lira, revises 2017 revenue growth outlook to 20-23%
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 6.21 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.91 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Biomérieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability on VITEK® MS
* BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR EXPANDED PATHOGEN IDENTIFICATION CAPABILITY ON VITEK® MS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Sysmex and Biomérieux agreed to dissolve JV Sysmex Biomérieux co., ltd.
* SYSMEX AND BIOMÉRIEUX AGREED TO DISSOLVE THE JOINT VENTURE SYSMEX BIOMÉRIEUX CO., LTD.
BRIEF-Biomerieux H1 sales up at 1,134 million euros
* SALES UP 11.3% OVER FIRST HALF AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION