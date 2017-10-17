Edition:
Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd (BJAT.NS)

BJAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,908.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.70 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs2,898.30
Open
Rs2,917.95
Day's High
Rs2,934.90
Day's Low
Rs2,895.65
Volume
8,209
Avg. Vol
28,987
52-wk High
Rs3,000.30
52-wk Low
Rs1,742.65

About

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (BHIL) is an India-based holding and investment company. The Company focuses on earning income through dividends, interest and gains on investments held. The Company's other equities portfolio is a combination of listed and unlisted investments. BHIL invests in equities based on the Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs326,952.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 111.29
Dividend: 32.50
Yield (%): 1.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Latest News about BJAT.NS

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Holdings and Investment Sept-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees

17 Oct 2017

India's Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 pct

Oct 17 Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts' expectations.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year

17 Oct 2017

Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales

Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y

* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year.

02 Oct 2017

India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati: paper

BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

07 Sep 2017

India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 billion for Ducati - paper

BANGALORE/BERLIN India's Eicher Motors is set to offer $1.8 billion-$2 billion (£1.38 billion - £1.53 billion) for Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, although German owner Volkswagen has put the sale process on hold, sources have said.

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-India's Eicher ready to bid up to $2 bln for Ducati - paper

* Eicher believed to be only Asian firm left in auction -paper

07 Sep 2017

Indian shares rise as markets price in a rate cut after weak GDP data

Sept 1 Indian shares rose on Friday and were set for a third consecutive session of gains after much weaker-than-expected economic growth data raised hopes the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in October.

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct

* Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year

01 Sep 2017
