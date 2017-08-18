Edition:
Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)

BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Bajaj Electricals Limited is engaged in engineering and projects; power distribution, illumination and consumer durables businesses. The Company's business segments consist of Lighting; Consumer Durables; Engineering & Projects, and Others. The Lighting segment includes lamps, tubes and luminaries. The Consumer Durables segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,224.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.53
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 0.76

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about BJEL.NS

BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order

* Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct

* India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd

* Says acquisition of 28% equity shares in starlite lighting limited

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees

29 May 2017
