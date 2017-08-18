Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BJEL.NS)
BJEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.35 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs404.35
Open
Rs403.40
Day's High
Rs403.70
Day's Low
Rs391.10
Volume
202,188
Avg. Vol
275,464
52-wk High
Rs428.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
About
Bajaj Electricals Limited is engaged in engineering and projects; power distribution, illumination and consumer durables businesses. The Company's business segments consist of Lighting; Consumer Durables; Engineering & Projects, and Others. The Lighting segment includes lamps, tubes and luminaries. The Consumer Durables segment... (more)
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,224.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.53
|Dividend:
|2.80
|Yield (%):
|0.76
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Bajaj Electricals gets transmission line order
* Says bagging of transmission line order from transmission corporation of telangana limited worth INR 3.91 billion
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals June-qtr profit down 10 pct
* India's bajaj electricals ltd - june quarter net profit 205 million rupees versus 228.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals buys 28 pct equity shares in Starlite Lighting Ltd
* Says acquisition of 28% equity shares in starlite lighting limited
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees