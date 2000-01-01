Blue Dart Express Ltd (BLDT.NS)
BLDT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,090.00INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Blue Dart Express Ltd. is engaged in the business of integrated air and ground transportation and distribution of time sensitive packages to various destinations, primarily within India. The Company provides courier and express services. The Company's technology-based business offerings include InternetDart, ShopTrack,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs97,489.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|23.73
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|71.58
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.85
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.52
|14.09