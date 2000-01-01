Edition:
United Kingdom

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (BLIS.NS)

BLIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.55INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs181.00
Open
Rs183.40
Day's High
Rs183.40
Day's Low
Rs177.00
Volume
36,961
Avg. Vol
229,021
52-wk High
Rs203.40
52-wk Low
Rs117.05

Chart for

About

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical formulations. The Company offers a range of suppositories and pessaries catering to various therapeutic segments. The Company's suppositories products include Anti-Malarial, Anti-Haemorrhoidal, Anti-Spasmodic, Laxatives, Anti-Inflammato... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,219.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 103.15
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates