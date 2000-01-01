Edition:
Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BLKI.NS)

BLKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,694.65INR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs1,699.30
Open
Rs1,707.00
Day's High
Rs1,707.00
Day's Low
Rs1,686.00
Volume
81,948
Avg. Vol
163,165
52-wk High
Rs1,764.70
52-wk Low
Rs812.00

About

Balkrishna Industries Limited is engaged in offering pneumatic tires. The Company offers tires, tubes and tire flaps. It focuses on manufacture of a range of off-highway tires (OHT). These tires are mainly meant for agricultural, industrial and construction, earthmover and port, mining, forestry, lawn and garden and all-terrain... (more)

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs164,817.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 96.66
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.47

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

