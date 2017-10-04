British Land Company PLC (BLND.L)

British Land CFO Lucinda Bell to leave in April next year British Land Chief Financial Officer Lucinda Bell plans to stand down from the board and leave the company in April next year, the property firm said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-British Land Co announces 300 mln pounds unsecured sterling bond issue * SAYS ITS DEBUT STERLING BOND ISSUE FOR £300 MILLION AT A COUPON OF 2.375% FOR 12 YEAR

China's Dalian Wanda drops plan to acquire London's Nine Elms, R&F new buyer HONG KONG Dalian Wanda Group said on Tuesday it had scrapped plans to buy Nine Elms Square in London, the latest setback for the Chinese conglomerate as Beijing tightens controls on overseas investment.

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. |

