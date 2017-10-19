Edition:
BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)

BLT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,380.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,380.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,248,947
52-wk High
1,518.50
52-wk Low
1,103.00

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper...

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): £80,257.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,323.69
Dividend: 32.59
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

BHP presents united front against activist Elliott

LONDON The new chairman of BHP , the world's biggest miner, threw his weight behind his CEO on Thursday after attacks from activist investor Elliott Advisors prompted speculation that the end of Andrew Mackenzie's tenure was imminent.

19 Oct 2017

BHP first quarter iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact

Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

17 Oct 2017

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

12 Oct 2017

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources

LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

10 Oct 2017

