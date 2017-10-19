BHP Billiton PLC (BLT.L)

BHP presents united front against activist Elliott LONDON The new chairman of BHP , the world's biggest miner, threw his weight behind his CEO on Thursday after attacks from activist investor Elliott Advisors prompted speculation that the end of Andrew Mackenzie's tenure was imminent.

BHP first quarter iron ore output hurt by mine fire, guidance intact Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly iron ore output following a fire at its Mount Whaleback mine in Australia in June, but said it still expects to hit its annual production target.

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Elliott tours BHP investors in renewed push for radical shake-up - sources LONDON Activist investor Elliott has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's biggest shareholders as it presses ahead with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the FTSE 100 mining giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10 Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,502.8 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures marginally lower ahead of the cash market open.

