Balaji Telefilms Ltd (BLTE.NS)

BRIEF-Reliance Industries been allotted 25.2 mln shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each
* Says co been allotted 25.2 million shares of Balaji Telefilms at 164 rupees each on Aug 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Balaji Telefilms seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorized share capital
BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms approves issue of 25.2 mln shares to Reliance Industries for 4.13 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of 25.2 million shares of company to Reliance Industries Limited for 4.13 billion rupees Source text: (https://goo.gl/hyMAjv) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji
* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"
BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms to consider fund raising options including through issue of securities
* Says to consider various fund raising options including raising funds through issue of securities on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uAl0VH) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from executive capacity
* Says group CEO Sameer Nair to step from an executive capacity Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uQ1MZ0) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms gets members' nod for demerger of Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business
* Gets members' nod for demerger of unit Balaji Motion Pictures' film produciton business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: