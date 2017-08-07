Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C recapitalisation fully implemented * CELL C RECAPITALISATION HAS BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED, RESULTING IN CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS BEING REDUCED TO BELOW R6 BILLION

BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand * Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand