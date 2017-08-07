Blue Label Telecoms Ltd (BLUJ.J)
BLUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,686.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
-34.00 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
1,720.00
Open
1,725.00
Day's High
1,725.00
Day's Low
1,683.00
Volume
1,475,324
Avg. Vol
1,884,113
52-wk High
2,200.00
52-wk Low
1,395.00
About
Blue Label Telecoms Limited is engaged in the virtual distribution of secure electronic tokens of value and transactional services. Its segments include South African distribution, International distribution, Mobile and Solutions. The South African distribution segment distributes physical and virtual prepaid airtime and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R15,085.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|874.51
|Dividend:
|40.00
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.36
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|27.17
|14.09
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms says Cell C recapitalisation fully implemented
* CELL C RECAPITALISATION HAS BEEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED, RESULTING IN CELL C'S NET BORROWINGS BEING REDUCED TO BELOW R6 BILLION
BRIEF-Blue Label Telecoms' unit to buy 3G Mobile for 1.9 bln rand
* Unit TPC concluded an agreement with 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in terms of which TPC will acquire 100 pct of 3G for 1.9 billion rand
BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says would no longer be investing directly in Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement