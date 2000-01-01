Blue Star Ltd (BLUS.NS)
BLUS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
807.90INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.10 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs808.00
Open
Rs804.00
Day's High
Rs812.70
Day's Low
Rs802.00
Volume
10,965
Avg. Vol
88,736
52-wk High
Rs826.20
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
About
Blue Star Limited is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The Company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include Electro-Mechanical Projects and Packaged Air Conditioning Systems, and Unitary Products. The Electro-Mechanical Projects and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs76,765.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|95.83
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09