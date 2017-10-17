Edition:
Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

BLX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

22.67CAD
9:00pm BST
$0.03 (+0.13%)
$22.64
$22.69
$22.80
$22.59
58,150
130,627
$23.00
$16.06

About

Boralex Inc. is a power producer that develops, constructs and operates renewable energy power stations. The Company's segments include wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. It operates an asset base with a capacity of approximately 1,260 megawatts (MW), of which over 1,090 MW are under its control, consisting of approximately... (more)

Latest News about BLX.TO

BRIEF-Boralex and Infinergy announce JV for wind project in UK

* Boralex and infinergy announce joint venture for 325 mw onshore wind in the uk

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Boralex announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects

* Announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects located in Aisne department and Nord department, France

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc

* Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex

* Cascades Inc - has reached an agreement to sell all of its shares in Boralex to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (Caisse) for an amount of $ 287.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017
