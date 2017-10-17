Boralex Inc (BLX.TO)

BRIEF-Boralex and Infinergy announce JV for wind project in UK * Boralex and infinergy announce joint venture for 325 mw onshore wind in the uk

BRIEF-Boralex Q2 loss per share C$0.02 * Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Boralex announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects * Announces commercial commissioning of Voie des Monts, Mont de Bagny wind power projects located in Aisne department and Nord department, France

BRIEF-La Caisse acquires a 17.3% interest in Boralex Inc * Boralex - ‍caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec has acquired all of class a common shares of Boralex held by Cascades Inc for amount of $287.5 million​