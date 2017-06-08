Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)
Fitch: Islamic Banking a Modest Deposit Stimulus in Morocco
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Islamic banks, referred to as 'participation banks' in Morocco, are likely to provide a modest stimulus to deposit growth in the country, Fitch Ratings says. Morocco's central bank granted its first licences to Islamic banks last week. Our discussions with Fitch-rated banks indicate that the ability to offer Islamic banking products could expand their deposit bases by 5% to 10%. The ability to grow the deposit ba
Fitch: African Expansion Weighs on Moroccan Bank Credit Profiles
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower