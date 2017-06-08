Edition:
Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA (BMCE.CS)

BMCE.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

205.00MAD
2:03pm BST
Change (% chg)

null-0.50 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null205.50
Open
null205.50
Day's High
null205.50
Day's Low
null205.00
Volume
1,115
Avg. Vol
41,906
52-wk High
null234.95
52-wk Low
null195.00

About

Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur SA, formerly Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur BMCE Bank SA is a Morocco-based bank. It operates both domestically and internationally through its network of branches. BMCE offers a range of financial, investment and insurance products and services to individuals, professionals and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): 37,328.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 179.46
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 2.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BMCE.CS

Fitch: Islamic Banking a Modest Deposit Stimulus in Morocco

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Islamic banks, referred to as 'participation banks' in Morocco, are likely to provide a modest stimulus to deposit growth in the country, Fitch Ratings says. Morocco's central bank granted its first licences to Islamic banks last week. Our discussions with Fitch-rated banks indicate that the ability to offer Islamic banking products could expand their deposit bases by 5% to 10%. The ability to grow the deposit ba

08 Jun 2017

Fitch: African Expansion Weighs on Moroccan Bank Credit Profiles

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Moroccan banks' ambitions to further expand across Africa are a drag on their credit profile, at least in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. Moroccan banks that establish or acquire banks in markets with lower sovereign ratings are exposed to the large portfolios of local government bonds that these subsidiaries will typically hold. In most African markets, domestic sovereign bonds are rated several notches lower

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates