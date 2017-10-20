Edition:
United Kingdom

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMWG.DE)

BMWG.DE on Xetra

85.90EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€86.01
Open
€85.78
Day's High
€86.01
Day's Low
€85.72
Volume
30,260
Avg. Vol
1,567,229
52-wk High
€91.76
52-wk Low
€73.40

Chart for

About

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is a Germany-based automobile and motorcycle manufacturer. It divides its activities into four segments: Automobiles, Motorcycles, Financial Services and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the brands BMW, MINI and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): €57,864.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 657.11
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 3.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about BMWG.DE

BRIEF-Fair secures offers for nearly $1 bln capital from investment banks, Sherpa Capital-led entity‍​‍​

* Secures offers for nearly $1 billion in capital from investment banks, and Sherpa capital-led entity

20 Oct 2017

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity

MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

20 Oct 2017

BMW raided in cartel investigation as Daimler claims immunity

MUNICH/BRUSSELS BMW's headquarters were raided by European Union officials investigating an alleged cartel among German carmakers, it said on Friday, as rival Daimler claimed whistleblower status in an effort to avoid fines.

20 Oct 2017

Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge

BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. | Video

20 Oct 2017

Daimler's group profits fall while truck orders bulge

BERLIN Daimler lifted the outlook for its trucks division for a second time in three months on Friday while its overall profit fell on costs related to diesel-engine updates, vehicle recalls and restructuring. | Video

20 Oct 2017

China's Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

SHANGHAI China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd on Friday said it was in talks with BMW to cooperate on vehicles including those the German firm produces under the Mini brand, and that the pair have not yet agreed on any new ventures. | Video

13 Oct 2017

BMW, Great Wall confirm Chinese Mini production talks

MUNICH/SHANGHAI Luxury German carmaker BMW is in talks to produce its Mini models in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor Co. , the Chinese carmaker said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-BMW, Great Wall confirm Chinese Mini production talks

MUNICH/SHANGHAI, Oct 13 Luxury German carmaker BMW is in talks to produce its Mini models in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor Co. , the Chinese carmaker said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

China's Great Wall says in talks with BMW for Mini cooperation, no JV signed yet

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd on Friday said it was in talks with BMW to cooperate on vehicles including those the German firm produces under the Mini brand, and that the pair have not yet agreed on any new ventures.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV

* Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co

13 Oct 2017
» More BMWG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates