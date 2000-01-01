Banco Products India Ltd (BNCO.NS)

Edition:
216.05INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Open
Rs218.70
Day's High
Rs219.80
Day's Low
Rs215.30
Volume
30,182
Avg. Vol
82,196
52-wk High
Rs255.90
52-wk Low
Rs158.10

Banco Products (India) Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of radiators. The Company manufactures and supplies original equipment (OE) for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial products. Its geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. It offers products in various categories,... (more)

Beta: 1.50
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,090.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 71.52
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 4.27

P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

