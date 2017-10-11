BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects BNP Paribas SA , France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects Oct 11 BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.

French bankers weighing Brexit face Paris pressure to come home LONDON/PARIS While most London-based bankers are brushing up on their German to prepare for a move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, senior staff at French investment banks expect to say "Oui" to government pressure to bring jobs home to Paris.

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

