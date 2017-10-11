BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)

Edition:
About

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based company engaged in the financial industry. The Company provides banking and financial services. The Company operates in two divisions: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). The Retail Banking and Services division includes retail banking networks and...

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): €85,392.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,248.43
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 3.95

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BNPP.PA

BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects

BNP Paribas SA , France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.

11 Oct 2017

French bankers weighing Brexit face Paris pressure to come home

LONDON/PARIS While most London-based bankers are brushing up on their German to prepare for a move to Frankfurt post-Brexit, senior staff at French investment banks expect to say "Oui" to government pressure to bring jobs home to Paris.

09 Oct 2017

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank: report

FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

09 Oct 2017

Chief of Credit Agricole expresses interest in Commerzbank - report

FRANKFURT Credit Agricole's chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

08 Oct 2017

MOVES-Nomura, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch

Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

29 Sep 2017

MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking

LONDON, Sept 29 BNP Paribas has hired Matthew Ponsonby as head of UK corporate banking, a newly created role to build on the French bank's plans to expand its business in Britain.

29 Sep 2017
