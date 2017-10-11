BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA)
67.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€67.90
--
--
--
--
3,260,085
€68.95
€50.32
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€85,392.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,248.43
|Dividend:
|2.70
|Yield (%):
|3.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BNP Paribas stops funding shale energy firms, boosts green projects
BNP Paribas SA , France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.
BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.
Oct 11 BNP Paribas SA, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands because it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.
Oct 11 BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, said on Wednesday it would no longer work with oil and natural gas companies that primarily do business in shale or oil sands as it plans to boost support for renewable energy projects.
* BNP Paribas takes further measures to accelerate its support of the energy transition
