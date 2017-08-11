Edition:
Brenntag AG (BNRGn.DE)

BNRGn.DE on Xetra

48.10EUR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
€48.04
Open
€47.94
Day's High
€48.13
Day's Low
€47.84
Volume
45,701
Avg. Vol
293,952
52-wk High
€56.32
52-wk Low
€43.02

Brenntag AG is a Germany-based company active in the field of full-line chemical distribution. It provides business-to-business distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals. The Company purchases and stores large-scale quantities of industrial and specialty chemicals and repackages them into smaller quantities.... (more)

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,331.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 154.50
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 2.21

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

11 Aug 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.

08 Jun 2017
