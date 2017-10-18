Edition:
United Kingdom

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

BNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

81.43CAD
7:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.49 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
$80.95
Open
$81.20
Day's High
$81.51
Day's Low
$81.10
Volume
741,076
Avg. Vol
1,908,718
52-wk High
$82.30
52-wk Low
$69.20

Chart for

About

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $96,521.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,198.29
Dividend: 0.79
Yield (%): 3.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about BNS.TO

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank mulls sale of gold trading unit -sources

Oct 18 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia is exploring options for its gold business ScotiaMocatta, including a possible sale of the world's oldest gold trader, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

Canadian Scotiabank looks to sell gold trading unit on scandal - FT

Oct 18 Canadian Bank of Nova Scotia has put its gold business up for sale in the aftermath of a massive money laundering scandal centred on a U.S. refinery that involved smuggled gold from South America, the Financial Times reported.

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy enters into tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Gulfport Energy Corp says ‍on October 4, 2017 entered into a tenth amendment to secured revolving credit facility with Bank Of Nova Scotia - SEC filing​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Scotia Capital and AIMCO to sell 2,750,000 shares of TMX group

* Scotia Capital Inc and Alberta Investment Management Corporation each agree to sell 2,750,000 common shares of TMX Group Limited

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Scotiabank increases prime lending rate

* ‍Scotiabank - increasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate from 2.95 per cent to 3.20 per cent, effective September 7​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank CEO says BBVA Chile a "once in lifetime" opportunity

TORONTO, Sept 6 Bank of Nova Scotia Chief Executive Brian Porter said on Wednesday the bank's potential acquisition of BBVA's retail business in Chile was a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Scotiabank says Canadian mortgage market backdrop improved

* Scotiabank ceo says backdrop for canadian mortgage market better today than 18 months ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

06 Sep 2017

BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank

MADRID/TORONTO BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 percent.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-BBVA in talks to sell Chilean bank to Scotiabank

* Scotiabank focused on Asia Pacific region (Adds statement by Scotiabank)

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Scotiabank confirms exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain to acquire BBVA Chile

* Scotiabank confirms exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain to acquire BBVA Chile

31 Aug 2017
» More BNS.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Citigroup Inc (C.N) $73.82 +0.29
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) $27.30 +0.12
Bank of America Corp (BAC_pa.N) $26.57 0.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) $99.63 +0.12

Earnings vs. Estimates