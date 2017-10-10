Bank of Baroda Ltd (BOB.NS)
BOB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
144.65INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.75 (+4.89%)
Prev Close
Rs137.90
Open
Rs138.60
Day's High
Rs145.15
Day's Low
Rs138.50
Volume
9,994,414
Avg. Vol
9,613,021
52-wk High
Rs202.50
52-wk Low
Rs133.50
About
Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs326,729.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,304.16
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|0.85
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Bank of Baroda approves issuance of AT-1 capital bonds
* Says finance committee of bank approved issuance of AT-1 capital bonds for minimum amount of INR 5 billion with green shoe option Source text - http://bit.ly/2fX6VZl Further company coverage:
Indian shares rise for 4th session; Inflation data awaited
Sept 12 Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Steel Ltd and Bank of Baroda Ltd, with investors keeping an eye out for inflation data due later in the day.
BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
India's Bank of Baroda makes modest profit in March quarter
MUMBAI, May 18 Indian state-run Bank of Baroda on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.55 billion Indian rupees ($23.89 million).